Keeping it in the family. Kim Kardashian posted multiple head-turning Snapchat videos across her social media pages on Tuesday, May 28, using its new babyface filter — and fans were surprised by which Kardashian family member she looked like!

The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, showed off her new bob haircut in a Snapchat video, where she used the baby filter to see how the app would transform her. She ended up looking just like her youngest daughter, Chicago, 16 months.

“I literally look like Chicago,” she said in one of the videos. She then continued by putting on a baby voice as if she were her child, adding: “Auntie Koko, I love my mommy. She’s the best.”

Kardashian’s Snapchat fun didn’t stop there. She then recruited her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for a separate baby filter Snapchat clip. However, the Poosh founder looked nothing like her daughter, Penelope Disick, 6. In fact, the eldest Kardashian sister actually resembled the Selfish author’s eldest child, North West, 5.

Kourtney was silent in the video post, which was captioned: “Kourt looks just like North.”

Kim then used the fun filter on Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. When she applied the app’s feature to his face, the soon-to-be Flip It Like Disick star looked exactly like his first child, son Mason Disick, 9.

“Mason!” Kim exclaimed excitedly.

Kim is no stranger to navigating Snapchat’s fun features. The mother-of-four, who just celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West on Friday, May 24, teamed up with Kourtney in 2016 to use the app’s face swap feature, which actually made the sister duo look identical.

Kim boasts an impressive 140 million followers on Instagram, but fans may be surprised to know that she doesn’t hop on the app for too much time each day. In April, she revealed in a 73 Questions interview with Vogue that she does not use Instagram “that much” as she claimed she will only log on for “like, 30 minutes.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also took a hiatus from all social media platforms in October 2016 after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, but she later returned in January 2017.

