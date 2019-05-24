What a throwback! In honor of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fifth wedding anniversary, Kourtney Kardashian shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment of her son Mason at the ceremony.

The Poosh founder, 40, took to Instagram on Friday, May 24, to post an adorable moment of her then-4-year-old son taking a nap in the midst of the extravagant affair in Florence, Italy.

“My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim’s wedding is this one of Mason,” she revealed to her 78.8 million followers. “We couldn’t find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer. We finally found him asleep underneath a table in the back room in the old Italian fortress where we were all getting ready.”

Mason, now 9, is the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s first child with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Disick, 35, coparent Mason along with their other children, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Kourtney continued to reflect on the moment by addressing how much her children have grown since then, adding: “My baby is so big now. Penelope was just a baby at the wedding and Reign was in my tummy but nobody knew yet. Happy five year anniversary!”

Kourtney’s cute throwback of her eldest child comes after the KKW Beauty mogul shared several behind-the-scenes moments from her wedding to the “Gold Digger” rapper on Twitter and Instagram. (She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.)

“We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time,” she said of the ceremony. “We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the [aisle] and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.”

The Selfish author, 38, and West, 41, exchanged vows on May 24, 2014, at the 16th-century Forte di Belvedere after two years together. Their daughter North, now 5, was 11 months old at the time of the couple’s nuptials.

Kim and West are also parents of three other children: Saint, 3, Chicago, 16 months, and Psalm, who was born on May 9.

