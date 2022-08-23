Sylvester Stallone

The Times reported that the Rocky star, 76, used 533 percent more — or about 230,000 gallons —than his June water budget at the Hidden Hills property he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin. The actor’s attorney Marty Singer responded to the allegations in a statement, saying: “They have more than 500 mature trees on the property, including innumerable fruit trees as well as pine trees. Absent adequate watering, in all likelihood they would die. That could result in dead or damaged trees falling on my client’s property or neighboring properties.”

The lawyer added: “My client has been addressing the situation responsibly and proactively. They have let grasses die, and other areas are watered by a drip irrigation system. They also notified the city regarding the mature trees, and are awaiting an inspection and further instruction from the city about how to proceed. I am confident that all of the larger properties in the area have similar issues. I, therefore, trust that my client will not be unfairly singled out in the story because he is a famous person.”