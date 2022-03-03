Michael Che

In February 2022, West offered to pay Che double his salary if he stopped working with Davidson on SNL. The Weekend Update cohost, for his part, replied, “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends.”

Che then jokingly responded that he wouldn’t leave, “For anything less than TRIPLE salary. That’s right, $90k per year! Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band, The Slap Butts. And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building.”