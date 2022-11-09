Royal scramble. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla weren’t met with a warm welcome from one bystander during a visit to northern England.

The monarch, 73, and his wife, 75, were in York on Wednesday, November 9, when a protester disrupted the couple’s walkabout. According to social media footage shared by reporters, the onlooker appeared to throw several eggs at Charles, narrowly missing as he booed the king. Camilla stood slightly behind her husband, also avoiding the eggs.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that the demonstrator yelled, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” and argued Charles was “not my king” before being ushered away by police. The man was detained by a group of officers behind barricades set up near the Micklegate Bar in York.

Amid the commotion, others in the crowd could be heard sending messages of support to the royal couple, shouting “God save the king.”

Charles and Camilla were visiting the city to see a new statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 in September. The unveiling took place at the York Minster cathedral.

“My wife and I are deeply touched to have been asked to unveil this statue to my beloved mother,” the former Prince of Wales said in a speech on Wednesday. “When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion.”

Elizabeth’s eldest son continued: “The late queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come — a constant example of the duty and care for others, and for our community, which is the calling and the duty we all share.”

Immediately after his mother’s death, Charles took his rightful place on the British throne. He was the longest-waiting heir apparent in the U.K.’s history, remaining first in the line of succession through Elizabeth’s entire 70-year reign. His official coronation will take place in May 2023.

Long before he stepped up as sovereign, Charles had big ideas for the monarchy. “It’s always been rumored that he wants to slim down the working royals at the core of the family,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting that it was likely Charles would “make some changes” as king.

Prince William has been “working very closely” alongside his father to prepare for the monarchy’s future, a source exclusively revealed in February. “[Charles] will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level and William will help Charles come up with new, fresh ideas about modernizing the monarchy,” the insider told Us, adding that both royals believe “less people means less drama.”

