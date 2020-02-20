Making memories! Kourtney Kardashian whisked her children away for a low-key weekend getaway in Santa Barbara, California, where she documented their adventures via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19.

The Poosh founder, 40, and her children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick — enjoyed an oceanside vacation at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito resort. She shared photos and videos of the clan as they walked on the beach, relaxed poolside and spent time together around a fire pit. “California weekend,” the reality star captioned the post.

Kardashian frequently shares her family trips on social media. In January, she posted a series of photos from their vacation in July 2019 off the coast of Sardinia. In addition to her children, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was joined by her friend Simon Huck and sister Kendall Jenner.

The E! personality not only loves to travel with her kids but also enjoys jet setting with her on-off boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kardashian and the 26-year-old model have traveled to various locales together including Rome, Cannes, Antibes, Saint-Tropez and Paris. Although Bendjima has met Kardashian’s kids, the former boxer was absent from the Santa Barbara trip over the weekend.

The couple split in August 2018 after dating for nearly two years. However, the exes remained on friendly terms and Bendjima even attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in April 2019. Later that month, he flirted with Kardashian via Instagram. “Ya look good minnie mouse,” Bendjima wrote on Kardashian’s picture, which showed her in a red leather dress and heels to which she replied, “Merci Mickey.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that although the pair were flirting, their relationship wasn’t serious.

“[She] likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her,” the insider said. “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott. [She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”

Us broke the news in December 2019 that the duo had rekindled their romance after Bendjima attended the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve party.

“Kourtney and Younes are dating again,” the source said at the time. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”

