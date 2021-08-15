Hair Makeover Kourtney Kardashian Chops Her Hair Off, Debuts New Look: Photos By Nicole Massabrook August 14, 2021 Kourtney Kardashian showed off her new haircut. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian 4 1 / 4 Voluminous Mane The University of Arizona alum first showed off her hair by flipping some to the side for more volume. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News