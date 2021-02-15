Heating up — literally. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cozied up by the fire during their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared photos of the same fireplace via their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 14. She also uploaded a picture of a handwritten message that read, “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182,” while he posted a close-up snap of what appeared to be Kardashian’s ankle with a diamond bracelet on it.

The pair’s low-key holiday celebration came exactly three weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that their years-long friendship had taken a romantic turn.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us on January 24. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Us exclusively reported that Kardashian and Barker’s children from previous relationships helped bring them together. The reality star shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while the Grammy nominee coparents Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” the second insider told Us. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

A third source echoed, “Kourtney loves the way Travis is as a dad and how involved he is in his children’s lives just like herself. He makes her laugh hysterically, and she just adores that about him.”

Kardashian’s new romance has gotten the stamp of approval from Disick, 37, who has also moved on. After dating Sofia Richie on and off for three years, the Flip It Like Disick star started seeing Amelia Gray Hamlin in October 2020. The new couple, who have an 18-year age difference, also made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

“Scott is aware of [Kourtney and Travis] being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

The insider added that Kardashian and Disick, who dated from 2006 to 2015, still have “an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between.”

