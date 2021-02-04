Why Kourtney Hasn't Posted About Travis Barker Romance on Instagram Yet

Slow and steady. Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t be happier with new beau Travis Barker — but she isn’t trying to rush when it comes to making things Instagram official.

“They aren’t that serious yet. Kourtney is waiting to post on social media until they get more serious,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the 41-year-old Poosh founder, who “likes to keep things a little mysterious” when it comes to her personal life.

Us confirmed in January that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “officially” dating the Blink-182 drummer, 45, after they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a separate source said at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The duo, who live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California, have been spotted out together on multiple occasions over the last few years. Barker even made past appearances on KUWTK alongside his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, from whom he split in 2008 after four years of marriage. While they’ve been friends for ages, the first source says “things just clicked” for Kardashian and the musician when they finally took their relationship to the next level.

“Their chemistry has been growing over the last couple of months. Obviously, they have known each other for a long time and were friends before, but they just recently became romantic,” the insider notes, adding that the pair “are just having fun and seeing where things go.”

The reality star, for her part, dated ex Scott Disick on and off from 2006 to 2015. The twosome share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and have kept a close bond since calling it quits. After months of flirting back-and-forth on social media, Disick, 37, gushed over his former flame in a sweet Instagram tribute during the holiday season.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” the Talentless founder, who Is currently dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin, wrote at the time. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

Kardashian is a doting mom to her three kids — and bonded with Barker over their dedication to their families. The Grammy nominee shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler, 45.

“Kourtney loves the way Travis is as a dad and how involved he is in his children’s lives just like herself,” the source tells Us. “He makes her laugh hysterically and she just adores that about him.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper