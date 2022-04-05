The Package

Frierson told Us that the Hulu personality and the California native purchased the One Love Affair package, which he described as their “basic” option. According to the chapel’s website, the package includes the ceremony, use of a silk rose bouquet and boutonniere, 20 photographs, a video and a toast. Frierson noted that the pair did not make use of the chapel’s photography services. “They were filming everything,” he told Us. “I was not allowed to take pictures or videos.”