April 2015

Ahead of Caitlyn’s tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer, during which she addressed her identity for the first time, Gamble took to social media to show his support for Kris.

“Luv this 1 to furthest galaxy & back… Proud of my babe… #sheISaTrueSymbolofStrength @krisjenner,” the touring manager captioned a photo of himself smiling with his girlfriend.