Kristin Cavallari: There Were 'Red Flags' in 'Toxic' Jay Cutler Marriage

Taking Mom’s Advice

When deciding to split from Cutler, the True Roots cookbook author turned to her mother — who had been through her own divorce in the past — for advice. “I remember always asking my mom, ‘But how am I going to know?’ and she would just be like, ‘You’ll just know.’ And I did, I just kinda knew,” Cavallari recalled. “It’s the scariest thing, it’s also the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions. But it can also be the best thing.”

The MTV personality went on to encourage women who may have rocky histories with their fathers to “work through that s–t” before getting married. “Otherwise we end up with our dad,” she joked.