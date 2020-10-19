Laguna Beach Reunion Details

Cavallari detailed the recent Zoom reunion with the season 1 cast of Laguna Beach — including Stephen Colletti, Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips and more.

“That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school, since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody,” she shared of the reunion. “And it was fun. We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything. And then we’re all on this group email and afterwards everybody was like, ‘I love you, it was so good to see everybody!'”