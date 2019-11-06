March 2017

Almost 18 months after he cheated death, Odom broke his silence on the cover of Us Weekly, admitting that he was abusing cocaine for the last two years of his marriage to Kardashian.

“She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word,” he told Us at the time before admitting that he cheated on Kardashian. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.”