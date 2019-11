October 2015

Odom nearly died from a drug overdose at a brothel in Nevada in October 2015 after suffering several strokes and heart attacks while he was in a coma. Kardashian, whose divorce from the former NBA pro wasn’t yet finalized, rushed to his side at the time. The Good American cofounder subsequently withdrew the divorce paperwork in order to make medical decisions on his behalf. (Kardashian ultimately refiled in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.)