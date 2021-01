Don’t Quote Her

In one of her earliest interviews with the U.K.’s The Guardian in 2011, the New York native described her artistic style as “Lolita got lost in the hood.” Three years later, she told the same publication that she thought joining the infamous “27 Club” — a group of actors, artists and musicians who died at the age of 27 — would be an honor. “I wish I was dead already,” she said in 2014.