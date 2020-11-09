Scottie Pippen Didn’t Like the Kardashians

“When Scottie and I had our issues, he didn’t want me hanging out with them,” Larsa said about her estranged husband, implying the NBA pro thought they were bad role models for their kids. “Scottie was not happy about my relationship with them. Scottie didn’t want me taking my kids over to their house. We had issues like that too. And I was strong enough where I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you dictate what I do.’”

Scottie and Larsa, who wed in 1997, split for good in 2018 after calling off their 2016 divorce. The exes share four kids.

“With Scottie, a lot of people think he cheated on her and she cheated on him. That never was the case in our relationship,” Larsa said. “Infidelity really wasn’t what was the demise of our marriage. It was other things. We just kinda grew apart and fought over things, it was never about another person. It was always about the issues we had.”