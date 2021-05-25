Larsa Pippen and NBA Player Malik Beasley Drama: Everything We Know

Fueling the Feud

Shortly after Beasley owned up to his “childish” behavior, Yao and the former Housewife traded insults on social media in a messy back-and-forth. Pippen claimed the athlete “was a clout chaser” and implied that Yao deserved “another man who wants you for you.” For her part, Yao alleged that Pippen’s four children were “embarrassed” by seeing their mother swept up in public drama. “Go work on yourself, read a book, [do] something to better your life while you still have the time,” the model wrote in an Instagram Story.