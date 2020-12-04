Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Future and More

Future

During her initial split from Scottie, Larsa briefly dated the “Mask Off” rapper beginning in 2015. Rumors had swirled about Larsa allegedly cheating on Scottie with Future, but she subsequently denied them. “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened,” she tweeted in April 2020, per TMZ Sports. “Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination … Cheating wasn’t the problem.”