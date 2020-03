1995

The Six Feet Under alum had a one-episode appearance on Caroline in the City in season 1. The Because I Said So star, for her part, was a recurring guest star and happened to show up in the same episode, which aired in November 1995.

“She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then,” the actor explained during a March 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly. “I didn’t catch the signal.”