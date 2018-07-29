Happy day! Lea Michele and her fiancé, Zandy Reich, celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party in L.A. on Saturday, July 28.

The couple, who announced their engagement in April after dating for a year, partied with pals including Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, Hilary Duff, Jamie Lynn Sigler and Ashley Tisdale.

“These amazing and beautiful best friends of mine threw me and Z the most incredible engagement party last night!” the Glee alum, 31, who wore a blue printed one-shoulder dress, captioned a photo with actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher and TV executive Stephanie Levinson. “I love you both so much!”

