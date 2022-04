April 2022

Rimes dropped the music video for her song “How Much a Heart Can Hold” from her record God’s Work on the pair’s wedding anniversary, and the visual featured a sweet tribute to the actor. The video begins by showing black-and-white snaps from the duo’s 2011 ceremony and ends with the couple walking hand in hand. Rimes told Entertainment Tonight at the time that she penned the track on the day she got married.