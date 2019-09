November 1997

Loughlin and Giannulli eloped just two days before Thanksgiving. “We had Moss’ best friend and a minister meet us, and we got married at sunrise and then we went to Thanksgiving dinner and we told everybody,” the Fuller House star told Entertainment Tonight in February 2018. She added: “We had talked about doing a wedding and we just thought, ‘Let’s get up and let’s go do it.’” Loughlin was previously married to Michael Burns from 1989 to 1996.