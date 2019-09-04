Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 1998

On the 16th day of the month, Loughlin and Giannulli welcomed their first child together, daughter Bella. “I would say that I am loving but that I am firm,” the proud mom told Us Weekly in 2016. “I would say that … I am available, and they have access to me. I am involved, but I am not hovering. I’m there to guide. I think I’m funny, but they don’t. But I still make that joke. They kind of roll their eyes at me, but I am funny. I’m funny! And they’re like, ‘No, you’re not.’ But anyways, we have fun. We have a good time together.”