April 2021

During Southern Charm’s season 7 reunion in February 2021, Craig Conover claimed that LeCroy “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.” She later confirmed that Rodriguez was the athlete mentioned during the episode, but denied that they ever hooked up.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy said at the time. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

In February 2021, a source close to the former New York Yankees player claimed that Rodriguez “never met” LeCroy. Two months later, Rodriguez and Lopez confirmed that their relationship was officially over.

After a person wrote, “Mmmm A-Rod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you,” on one of LeCroy’s Instagram pics, she clapped back, writing, “I have a boyfriend!”

That same month, another source noted to Us that “Madison is happy in her new relationship. She wanted to tell everyone she has a boyfriend because she was sick of hearing everyone claim she was hooking up with [Alex Rodriguez].”