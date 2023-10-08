Margaret Cho has a crew of VIP (Very Important Pets) during her Live and Livid! comedy tour: her three cats and one dog.

“It’s fully equipped with scratchers, toys, cat grass, water stations, catnip tea bar and fluffy beds as well as sun protection,” Cho, 54, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly of her four-room “catio” for the felines to lounge in.

The comedian is a proud pet mom to cats Sacre Coeur, Sarang and Uju and dog Lucia, who’ve been tagging along with her throughout her latest live tour.

Cho’s Live and Livid! show kicked off in Telluride, Colorado, in March, where she regaled cross-country audiences with brand-new stories that celebrate her 40-year comedy career. The set includes jokes that tackle homophobia, sexism, racism and the “fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily,” per a description on her website.

Scroll down for an exclusive peek at Cho’s — and her pets — life on the road: