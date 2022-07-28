Mariah Carey snagged herself a swanky summer home in one of the most sizzling real estate hot spots, Us Weekly has learned.

The “Fantasy” songstress just splashed out more than six figures on a Hamptons mansion overlooking the Atlantic Ocean for two luxurious weeks of fun in the sun with her family.

Surrounded by unobstructed sea views, the stunning Water Mill, New York, estate — complete with two homes — is on the market for $20 million, but a renter with deep pockets can also call it home for $375,000 from now until Labor Day, according to real estate agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International, who shares the listing with Dylan Eckardt.

The 8,500 square foot showstopper is nestled in the rolling green hills and hit a high note for the showbiz legend.

“We showed her a bunch of homes before she chose this one,” Elliott told Us. “She was looking for a place to decompress and relax. The home is also highly secure and this one was the perfect answer to that.”

The realtor continued, “It’s completely gated and the rare, elevated panoramic view is one of the elements she liked most about it.”

The picturesque home shows off “270-degree views,” Elliot told Us. “From the main deck you can see the polo field and soaring above it when you look east you can see the lighthouse in Montauk. Over the pool you’ll see the Atlantic Golf Club course, Mecox Bay, and all the way out to the ocean.”

Other over-the-top amenities include a $1 million saltwater infinity pool, eight bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and two state-of-the art kitchens, along with a theatre and media room, gym, tennis court and plenty of illumination spread out over all seven acres with 100 tree lights to enjoy the outdoors at night.

Carey — who enjoyed the New York getaway alongside her 11-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — isn’t the only A-lister to call the upscale neighborhood home. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Madonna have mansions nearby.

“It’s a special place where anyone — especially someone in a demanding business — can decompress,” said Elliott. “And from the deck views, you can feel the wind coming off the ocean. It’s so calming and we hope she comes back.”

Scroll down for a closer look inside Carey’s summer rental: