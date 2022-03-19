House goals! Khloé Kardashian developed a new approach for keeping items in order in her pantry — and it is all about having a system.

In photos originally posted by Kourtney Kardashian‘s wellness website, Poosh, Khloé showed off her organization system with the help of The Home Edit team. Her pantry includes different sections dedicated to cooking, baking and storing kitchen items.

The sneak peek pics, which have since gone viral online, boast labels that help keep everything on track. From desserts to pasta to baking essentials, every item has a place in Khloe’s new kitchen space.

Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin opened up about the hard work that went into the major reorganization plan. “This pantry project was extremely special, and we worked closely with Khloé’s team to create a custom aesthetic with specific solutions,” they wrote on their company’s Instagram account in March 2022. “By staining the backstock baskets, dispensers, and jars a custom color, it created a cohesive look throughout the entire space while delivering maximal function.”

The duo, who star in Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit series, previously assisted the California native by upgrading the space in her past home.

“I normally do not project my crazy particular somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I’ve met my soulmate in @thehomeedit,” Khloe gushed via Instagram in 2018 during her first pantry unveiling. “Most of my stuff just needed new labels and a little jooooge. @thehomedit changed the labels and it changed my happiness meter.”

Shearer and Teplin later revealed how the television personality worked with them to recreate her pantry. “We pretty much have a residency at her house,” Shearer joked during an interview with USA Today in September 2020. “We love her beyond words, and whenever Khloé needs us, we will be there. That is our basic rule for the company.”

The business owner noted that their success came from everyone being on the same page with their expectations. “She would call us in to do her pantry, for instance, or her laundry room and literally every other person on the planet, they’d be like, ‘What is there to do? It looks perfect,’ and she’s just like, ‘I need you to get whatever is the 5 percent leftover. I want you to do that for me,'” the Netflix star recalled at the time.

Scroll down for an in-depth look at Khloé’s pantry: