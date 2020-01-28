The most organized Kardashian is at it again! Earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian shared an in-depth look inside her hyper-organized pantry, which she was quick to refer to as her “happy place.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, gave her fans a peek inside her pantry and a portion on her closet via a series of Instagram Stories posted on January 25. The closet, which boasts dozens of hair extensions on individual hangers, was up first.

“30 shades of blonde!” Kardashian wrote of her large collection of various hairpieces. She also called the tidy locale one of her “favorite rooms,” and credited The Home Edit — a Nashville-based home organization company — with working their magic on the space.

Next up, the Revenge Body host shared several snapshots of her large pantry, which features a spot for just about every non-perishable food item imaginable. For example, the center shelves are dedicated to everything from cereals to dried fruits and nuts. There’s even a special spot near the top of the pantry that is specifically devoted to several different types of hot sauce.

“My other happy place thanks to @thehomeedit,” Kardashian gushed.

Given the Good American designer’s passion for organization, it’s no surprise that each food is kept in its own woven basket or clear container, which in turn are adorned with their own personal labels. Case in point: “Raisins” and “golden raisins” reside in separate designated boxes.

The left side of the pantry is home to snacks such as Tostito chips, Rice Krispies Treats and Nilla Wafers, while another portion of the room is solely intended for the E! personalities baking essentials, which likely come in handy when the California native bakes bread with her daughter, True Thompson.

These must-have baking items include several types of sugar, different varieties of flour and five jars dedicated to various types of chocolate chips.

If Kardashian’s neat pantry looks familiar, it’s because it is not unlike the star’s spotless kitchen and refrigerator, which were also organized by The Home Edit. The Kocktails With Khloé alum shared a look inside those spaces after returning to California full-time in June 2019 following her high-profile split from Tristan Thompson.

She was equally effusive about those portions of her house, writing on her Instagram Stories at the time: “I love @thehomeedit!!! Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff like this.”

