Hometowns round two! Former Bachelor Matt James and his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, journeyed to her hometown earlier this week to spend some quality time with her family.

The pair documented their travels via Instagram on Wednesday, August 25, as they enjoyed a boat ride in Atlanta together before heading to her hometown of Cumming, Georgia, to see her folks. The Wake Forest alum, 29, even went head-to-head with Kirkconnell’s mom, Kim Kirkconnell, in a round of tennis.

“There’s no easy way to say this,” James said in an Instagram Story video at the time, holding up a tennis racket. “Rachael’s mom just kicked my ass. I came in talking so much s—t. I lost both sets, 6-0. I didn’t win a game.”

He captioned the slide, “I’m taking lessons when I’m back in NYC! … Humbled. Mrs. Kirkconnell was at about 50% effort too [skull emoji].”

James showed off more footage from the pair’s match at a local court in the Vickery Springs neighborhood, writing, “One of my only points on the day! (Gotta play the net).” In the video, the real estate agent served the ball to Rachael’s mom, who promptly hit it back before he sent it soaring over the net a second time.

Following his humble defeat on the court, the Bachelor Nation couple enjoyed the remainder of their hometown date, with Rachael, 24, noting in an Instagram Story that it “ain’t a trip home without” bagels.

They later made homemade pizza, fed wild pigs a handful of blueberries and spent plenty of time outdoors before taking in the sunset on a boat ride and posing for several selfies together. The graphic designer gushed in a social media upload, “Really wouldn’t mind every day looking like this 🏄🏾‍♂️🍕🐷.”

The ABC Food Tours founder has since departed Georgia, snapping a pic at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, August 26, where he spotted a copy of his pal Tyler Cameron’s book, You Deserve Better, for sale in a local shop.

James met his girlfriend during season 25 of The Bachelor, which premiered earlier this year. The couple briefly split after Rachael’s past racially insensitive social media activity resurfaced and emotionally discussed the controversy during the After the Final Rose special in March. One month later, they were back together.

“It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship,” James said of the pair’s reconciliation during an episode of the “Pomp” podcast in May. “There came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael’s because I wasn’t really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship.”

Scroll below to see photos from the couple’s recent hometown visit: