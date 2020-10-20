‘Dazed and Confused’ Memories

After signing with a local talent agency in Texas, McConaughey started as a hand model. When he landed his role as Wooderson in Dazed and Confused, he was doing an impression of one of his brothers. Once filming began, McConaughey revealed he was put into a scene that wasn’t in the initial script and his now-iconic “Alright, alright, alright” line was born.

“Now, there were no lines written and this was my first time on a film set. I’d never done this before. Anxious, I started going back over in my head who my man is,” he wrote. “A film that my character had only three scripted scenes in, a film that I ended up working on for three weeks. Now, 28 years later, those words follow me everywhere. People say them. People steal them. people wear them on their hats and T-shirts. People have them tattooed on their arms and inner thighs.”

He added, “Those three words are the very first words I said on the very first night of a job I had that I thought might be nothing but a hobby, but turned into a career.”