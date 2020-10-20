He Was ‘Blackmailed’ Into Losing His Virginity

McConaughey began his book with “some facts” to help him “set the table,” including some revelations about his relationship with sex.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case,” he wrote.

The Oscar winner also revealed that he was “molested by a man when I was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

He concluded, “I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”