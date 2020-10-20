Confessions

Matthew McConaughey’s New Book Covers His Childhood, Career and Life With Camila Alves: 10 Takeaways From ‘Greenlights’

Matthew McConaughey in 2005 Things We Learned About Matthew McConaughey in His New Book Greenlights
His Time in Australia

During McConaughey’s time as an exchange student in Australia, he had six different jobs, including a bank teller, a boat mechanic, a photo processor, a barrister’s assistant, a construction worker and an assistant golf pro. He was 18 years old and down to 140 pounds.

 

“My identity shaken, I needed some resistance to find my footing, something to overcome, a discipline to adhere to, a sense of purpose, so I could better maintain my sanity in the strange place I was in. I decide to become a vegetarian,” he said, adding he ate “a head of iceberg lettuce with ketchup on it” for dinner and started running. “I got very thin. I also decided to become abstinent for the rest of the year, which still had nine months in it. I started believing that my life’s calling was to become a monk. I made plans to go to South Africa after my year’s exchange and free Nelson Mandela.”

 

He concluded that his time abroad “shaped” who he is today, writing, “A year when I found myself because I was forced to. A year that also planted the seeds of a nation that continues to guide me: Life’s hard. S—t happens to us. We make s—t happen.”

 

