Marrying Camila

When the couple found out that they were expecting their eldest son, Levi, his mother was upset that they weren’t married, but McConaughey was thrilled.

“Tears of joy began to run down my cheeks. I looked her way. She was crying the same tears. The photograph was an ultrasound. She was pregnant. We cried, we laughed, we danced. The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he wrote.

McConaughey and Alves went on to welcome daughter Vida in 2010 and son Livingston in 2012. He popped the question in 2011 after their eldest son asked why his mother’s last name wasn’t McConaughey. The twosome exchanged vows during a three-day wedding weekend with 88 guests in 2012.