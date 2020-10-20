Meeting Camila

McConaughey met his now-wife after he had a dream about being an 88-year-old bachelor. “I had met, spent time with, and seriously dated some wonderful women in my life, many of whom I am still friends with today, but ultimately they were all stops, no stays. In my mid-thirties, I was looking for a lifetime lover, a best friend, and a mother to be. I was looking for more, I was looking for the one, I was looking for her,” he wrote. “So, I quit looking for her. Then, she came.”

McConaughey and Alves crossed paths at Hyde on Sunset and has been smitten ever since. “Fifteen years later, she’s still the only woman I’ve ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with, or wake up next to,” he wrote. The twosome fell in love while he lived in Australia filming Fool’s Gold with Kate Hudson.