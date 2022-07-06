Moving on with a new man! Meghan King is dating Trevor Colhoun less than one year after ending her relationship with Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens.

“She’s been doing everything she can to keep the relationship private,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 5, explaining that keeping a low profile has “been easy so far” for the duo who are currently long-distance as Colhoun resides in New Orleans, Louisiana.

King, 37, previously married Owens in October 2021 after meeting him just one month prior. “Her family is a bit shocked that she tied the knot so quickly,” a source exclusively told Us after the duo exchanged vows at Owens’ parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

The love story ended as quickly as it began and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced she and the attorney had split in December 2021.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

King was previously married to Jim Edmonds, her second husband, and shares three children him: Aspen, born in 2016, and twins Hayes and Hart, born in 2018. The Missouri native and the former baseball player wed in October 2014 and finalized their divorce in May 2021. King accused Edmonds of having an affair while they were still together, which he denied.

After she and the former center fielder split, the blogger opened up about wanting to find love again during a January 2020 episode of her podcast, “Intimate Knowledge.”

“I just want a partner, right? I just want somebody who’s supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress,” she shared. “You know, somebody who grows with me — instead of, like, staying stagnant at a certain place. Like, to me that’s intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who’s gonna hold my hand.”

Prior to her relationship with Edmonds, the University of Mississippi graduate was married to lawyer Brad McDill. The duo legally separated in October 2011.

“I was too young. I didn’t even know myself,” King told Page Six of her first marriage in July 2019. “I wanted to be like my parents’ perfect marriage. I just thought I was going to have the same love story, because why not? I’ve done everything else like my parents, so why wouldn’t it work out?”

Scroll through for everything you need to know about Colhoun, the reality TV alum’s new love interest: