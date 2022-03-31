Not all marriages are created equal. Meghan King got real about her three weddings, noting that her brief romance with Cuffe Owens felt somewhat staged.

“He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit,” the 37-year-old TV personality said on the Thursday, March 31, episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “And he seemed to grow up similarly to me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed, “It was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another.”

When asked whether she saw any red flags with the Georgetown University alum, King said yes, noting that Owens was also a good actor. “I think that I was so ready for a partner,” she explained. “I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much. And so, I just really want some help and I want a partnership.”

King and Owens, 43, tied the knot in October 2021 just one month after they met on a dating app. Owens’ uncle President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were in attendance for the nuptials, as were King’s three children: daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost and the attorney called it quits in December 2021 and have plans to get the union annulled. King’s split from Owens marked her third failed union.

She was previously married to college sweetheart Brad McDill for four years before they split in 2011. King got hitched for a second time to Edmonds, 51, in October 2014, but they called it quits five years later.

“I was married when I was 22. Yeah, so I feel like that one didn’t count, you know, that was like a practice,” King told radio host Jeff Lewis on Thursday.

The St. Louis native called her relationship with Edmonds a “real, legitimate marriage and divorce.” The twosome finalized their divorce in May 2021.

“Then this last one is gonna be annulled, so I’ve had three weddings and two marriages,” King said, adding that she feels like she was only really married once.

Despite her track record with love, the former Bravo star agreed with Lewis, 52, that she is kind of a “love addict,” explaining that the security of a relationship is something she longs for.

“I love falling in love, but you know what I like more than falling in love? I like the stable part. Like the honeymoon phase is great and everything, but I really just want stability and I want a partner,” King confessed. “And so that’s what I’m looking for over and over and over and I’m getting it wrong. So something is off.”

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews