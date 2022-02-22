Dating Herself! Meghan King Doesn't 'Need Anyone Else' After Cuffe Split

Serious about self-care! Meghan King offered a bit of advice on how to put yourself first following her split from Cuffe Owens.

“Are you sick and tired of dating apps? Are you sick of small talk with a bunch of losers who might just ghost you anyway? Well, let me introduce you to a special thing called masterdating,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, teased in an Instagram video on Monday, February 21, captioned, “Megsplaining masterdating.”

King shared a definition of her new dating technique, describing it as “showing self-love or care,” “dating yourself – solo dating” and “self-love expressed through focusing in on your own interests and treating yourself.”

The Bravo personality continued: “You can dress however you want. You don’t have to wear makeup, and you can order whatever you want as much as you want and never forget dessert. Want to see that movie that just came out? Want to go on a romantic vacation but have no one to go with? Well, now you do.”

When practicing an excess of self-love, King noted that “you don’t need anyone else” because “you’ve got you.” The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost emphasized, “Self-care is sexy.”

The reality TV alum was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and to Jim Edmonds for five years before their 2019 split. King and the former MLB athlete, 51, share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3. Us Weekly broke the news in May 2021 that the exes finalized their divorce.

Less than six months later, the Missouri native went public with her relationship with Owens, 43. The pair tied the knot in October 2021 but pulled the plug on their marriage by the end of the year.

As she continues to work through her recent split from President Joe Biden‘s nephew, King exclusively told Us earlier this month that she’s been “doing great.”

The YouTuber added: “I’ve been through a lot recently, but it all just feels like a quick memory. I’m in a really happy place. I think I’ve been through enough trauma that once I do experience something bad, I have a pattern of not dwelling on it.”

When asked whether she would be willing to walk down the aisle again in the future, King didn’t hesitate. “No. Nope, done,” she told Us.

Though she might not be ready to wed anytime soon, the former sales rep has been vocal about what she wants in a potential partner. “Let’s raise our vibe in 2022, team. (I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places … including from within. I know my heart is incredibly right for me.),” she wrote in an Instagram Story in January.

Alongside the empowering message, she shared a quote that read: “There is no shortage of people that you will find physically beautiful, but finding someone who matches the maturity you are looking for, the dedication to grow, the humor that brings you comfort, and someone who just feels right in your arms and life is incredibly unique.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!