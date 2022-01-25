Winter magic? Meghan King came face-to-face with ex Christian Schauf during her recent getaway to Park City, Utah, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, had “reached out” to Schauf, 41, a few weeks before her trip, the insider says, noting that the Uncharted Supply Co. CEO “helped her with recommendations” about “where to get ski rentals and where to ski.”

Schauf, however, “had no plans to meet with her while she was there,” the source tells Us, adding, “He was with a few of his friends Friday night when he ran into her. He thought it would just be nice of him to say, ‘Hello.’”

The exes briefly chatted after spotting one another with the insider saying, “The whole interaction lasted about a minute. That was it.”

Schauf exclusively told Us on Monday, January 24, that he did “randomly run into Meghan and her friends,” explaining that “it was just a very quick hello.”

King met the “Life Uncharted” podcast host on a dating app in March 2020, but the duo’s whirlwind romance ended in November of that year.

The St. Louis native then briefly dated Will Roos in early 2021 before moving on with Cuffe Owens. King and Owens, 43, tied the knot in October 2021, one month after becoming Instagram official. The TV personality confirmed in December 2021 that she and President Joe Biden‘s nephew had called it quits after two months of marriage.

Earlier this month, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost documented her first trip post-split via social media.

She revealed on January 20 that she arrived in Park City without her kids for a solo ski experience. (King shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, whom she split from in 2019 after five years of marriage.)

“I love skiing and I wanted to go. But I have my kids so often and none of my friends could meet me here. So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Today I skied by myself all day.”

The mother of three called the outing a “little bit empowering,” noting that she ate alone and had a glass of champagne after hitting the slopes.

King’s winter getaway ended up being a group adventure, according to the source. “She was with a crew,” the insider tells Us, adding that the former reality star had been “planning the trip with her friend for months” and chose to get in a day early for a little me time.

“This afternoon another single mama friend of mine from college @harbenhouse joined me so it’s not a full-blown solo trip, but today it was,” King wrote via Instagram on January 20. “And small steps count, because each foot in front of the other allows us to travel miles we never knew could. So here’s to me. Here’s to FREAKING ME. I’m doing it! IM DOING IT!”

When asked by a fan whether she into her “sexy rugged mountain ex” during her vacation, the University of Mississippi alum answered, “I actually did bump into Christian! It was so nice to see everyone I used to know.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper