Separating fact from fiction! Meghan King’s ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf spoke out for the first time since their breakup.

After rumors spread that the Uncharted Supply Company CEO, 40, had been uncomfortable dating someone in the spotlight, he took a moment to set the record straight on exactly what went wrong between him and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36.

“I’ve never had any problem with any form of publicity. We lead very different lives and knew that when we met,” Schauf clarified to Page Six on Monday, November 30. “Sometimes this happens.”

He added, “I wish nothing but the best for Meghan and the kids, and we’re on good terms.”

King, who shares daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 2, with estranged husband Jim Edmonds, announced earlier on Monday that her six-month relationship with Schauf had come to an end.

“After a terrible split from my ex-husband I learned how to heal. I then met and dated a wonderful man: Christian,” she wrote on her blog. “We laughed, went on adventures, made a long-distance relationship a thing of beauty, grew together, and then… well, we grew apart.”

The former Bravo personality credited the Utah native with reawakening her “dormant adventurous spirit” and reminding her “what it felt like to love myself and be loved.” She acknowledged that she felt “a flood of emotions” following their split before wishing him “an abundance of love and happiness in his life.”

King had sparked rumors that she and Schauf were done on Sunday, November 29, after telling her Instagram followers that “no one” was moving into her new St. Louis home “except for me, [my dog] Girly Girl, Aspen, Hart and Hayes.”

The breakup was the former reality star’s second in just over a year. In October 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that Edmonds, 50, filed for divorce from her after five years of marriage. The former MLB player moved on with Kortnie O’Connor in April amid his contentious legal battle with King.