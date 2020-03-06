Royals

Meghan Markle Steps Out for Surprise Appearance at Hologram Exhibit in London

By
Meghan-Markle-Steps-Out-for-Surprise-Appearance-at-Hologram-Exhibit
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Instagram
4
1 / 4

Simulated Experience

Meghan looked intrigued by Brandon’s hologram at the Immersive Storytelling Studio.

Back to top