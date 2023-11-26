Since Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have settled in her native California, she’s been adopting a low-key sense of style.

Several of her effortlessly chic ensembles have been topped off with the Packable Straw Fedora from Janessa Leone. Leone’s hat, titled the Michon, comes in a classic fedora shape and is made out of straw. The beige fabric is complemented by a sleek chocolate-colored band. Bands can either come in leather or suede fabrics, both of which help create a timeless look.

The stylish cap — crafted out of a durable fiber — was made to wear to lounge on the beach under the sun, out to dinner or on any travel getaway. And when it’s time to pack your suitcase? The fedora is easily able to roll up tightly. When it comes time to unpack it, the unfolded shape remains pristine.

For more details on Meghan’s favorite hat and more items that have the stars buzzing this week, keep scrolling: