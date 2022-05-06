May 2022

In an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Lynskey revealed why she and Ritter had such a spontaneous wedding.

“I was going to Canada for Yellowjackets and I was on the phone with somebody and they said, ‘Oh, he won’t be allowed in,'” the Two and a Half Men alum explained. “I was like, ‘We have a child. What? I can’t leave for six months,’ so I was like, ‘We have to get married tomorrow.’”

The Don’t Look Up star continued: “We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta. Nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there.”