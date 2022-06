2006

That’s all! Streep went high-fashion by channeling Vogue‘s Anna Wintour for 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, in which she played the high-powered Editor-in-Chief of a glossy magazine. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her portrayal of Miranda Priestly. It was an ironic win for Streep, who once said that she didn’t quite “get” style. “For me, clothes are kind of character. I don’t follow fashion or understand trends.”