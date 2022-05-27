Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander’s Relationship Timeline

Long-lasting love on set! Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are the perfect example of a costar couple still going strong.

The pair met while filming The Light Between Oceans in 2014. While promoting the movie in 2016, they made it clear that their personal life didn’t affect their performances.

“It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love,” Fassbender told Entertainment Weekly. “There is an element of separation there. If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people.”

Vikander added: “And I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

As the couple quietly continued to date, making rare red carpet appearances over the years, the Tom Raider star told Vogue in March 2018 that they secretly tied the knot the year prior.

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been,” she gushed to the magazine. “Of course, he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing. Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course, it’s something you enjoy talking about.”

The spouses expanded their family in 2021 when Vikander gave birth to their first child.

“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general. That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future,” the Blue Bayou star told People at the time.

When asked whether the twosome planned to share more details of their baby’s life with the public, Vikander added, “No, I think I’ll wait with that one. I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Fassbender and Vikander’s relationship: