Pets

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Adopted a New Puppy Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: See Their ‘Baby Bo’

By
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Introduce Fans to New Pup
 Courtesy of Cody Simpson/Instagram
4
1 / 4

Cuddle Buddies

The “Home to Mama” singer cozied up with Bo as he worked on some new tunes.

Back to top