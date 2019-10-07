Nick Jonas

The “Jealous” and “Wrecking Ball” singers met in June 2006 when they were just 13 years old, before Jonas’ career with his famous brothers really took off. The pair dated throughout the Best of Both Worlds tour, which the Jonas Brothers served as the opening act, but called it quits in December 2007. “It seemed like my life was over, but everyone still living,” she said of the split in her book, Miles to Go. Cyrus proceeded to write “7 Things” about Jonas, whom she reconnected with years later to create the JoBros’ song “Before the Storm.”