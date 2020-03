2020

Cyrus and Lovato proved to be closer than they have in years in March 2020 when the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer joined the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress for an Instagram Live.

“I feel like you’ve always been such a light and that’s why we connected at 14,” Lovato said at the time. “We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts.”