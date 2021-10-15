A forever love. Miranda Lambert celebrated husband Brendan McLoughlin‘s 30th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today! Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin,” the country singer, 37, captioned a slideshow of photos of her with McLoughlin. “I love you so much. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years! #30 #HappyBirthday.”

The last slide included a GIF of the former police officer hugging his gift, a KitchenAid mixer.

“P.S. I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us,” the Texas native added in her caption. “Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for!”

The couple, who met on the set of Good Morning America in November 2018, secretly tied the knot in January 2019.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched,” she announced in an Instagram post one month after their wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for … Me.”

In July 2020, she opened up about how quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic made them stronger.

“If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we’re good, you know?” she joked during an interview on New York’s Country 94.7 “It’s a good test. The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun but I was like, ‘OK, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.’ … There’s stuff to do, it’s just the adjusting of not knowing when I’m going to work again. It’s uneasy.”

The three-time Grammy winner was previously married to Blake Shelton for four years from May 2011 to July 2015. Shelton, 45, has since moved on with Gwen Stefani. The Voice costars tied the knot in July 2021.

