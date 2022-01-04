Filming a Netflix Show

In the book, Aldama recounted the early days of Cheer and how, at first, she didn’t think that her squad would ever get chosen to be the focus of a docuseries. But when Cheer premiered, everything changed for her and Navarro College. Once Aldama watched the show for the first time, she recalled a “deeper” understanding of “the squad’s challenges.”

“Seeing their profiles in the documentary made me understand them much better, and I was glad to see how much the world responded to their spirits,” she wrote. “It’s one thing to hear, ‘I had it rough as a kid.’ It’s another to hear about abuse and neglect. When you see these brave young people pouring their hearts out, how can you not feel moved?”

Cheer focused primarily on Lexi Brumback, Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer and Mackenzie Sherburn. They’ve all had continued success after the series, and Aldama wrote that they’re “all profoundly grateful.”